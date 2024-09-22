Conor McGregor confirms 2025 return to UFC: ‘I would like it to be against Michael Chandler’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has offered a lifeline to Michael Chandler despite the latter booking a UFC 309 return in the form of a five round rematch with former gold holder, Charles Oliviera, confirming he hopes to return at the beginning of next year in a rebooked fight with the Missouri native.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight titleholder and featherweight kingpin, has been out of action for over three years, most recently fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against common-foe, Dustin Poirier.

And slated to return at UFC 303 back in June at the welterweight limit, McGregor confirmed how he fractured a toe on the same foot as his prior leg injury in the weeks ahead of a bout with Chandler during International Fight Week, withdrawing from the pairing.

Last weekend, the above-mentioned Chandler moved on from a failed fight with the Dubliner, instead booking a November return in the co-main event of UFC 309 — taking on former-foe, Oliveira in a five round rematch at Madison Square Garden.

Conor McGregor confirms plans for comeback fight in UFC next year

And with UFC CEO, Dana White confirming how McGregor would not return until the beginning of next year, the former champion has followed suit, however, insisted he still wanted to fight Chandler first and foremost.

“It will be 2025,” Conor McGregor told DAZN. “It is what it is. I just take it on board and just rock on. And my job is just to be in the gym, be in the gym, be in shape. One thing is for sure, whenever it is, and wherever it is, I will be 100 percent ready. That’s all I can focus on right now.”

Man, who knows now?” Conor McGregor said when asked who he would like to fight next. “It does not matter. I’d like it to be (Michael) Chandler, I’d like that to be squared away. I wish him well against (Charles) Oliveira, but let’s see how it goes.”