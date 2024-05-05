UFC icon Shogun Rua receives Hall of Fame induction in Brazil return: ‘Stomps and soccer kicks for life’

Former undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion has received his second induction into the Hall of Fame of the promotion overnight – with the Brazilian icon landing in the ‘Pioneer Wing’ of the hall, following an illustrious career in mixed martial arts.

Rua, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion under the banner of the promotion, and prior to that, a former Pride FC middleweight grand prix victor, called time on his storied career in the sport back in January of last year in a knockout defeat to Ihor Portieria.

Shogun Rua receives second HOF induction

And attending last night’s UFC 301 event in his native Brazil, Shogun Rua watched on not only as compatriot, Michel Pereira avenged his loss to Portieria with a submission win – but also as he received his second induction in the promotion’s Hall of Fame – this time as part of the ‘Pioneer Wing’.

Welcome to the hallowed halls of the #UFCHOF, Mauricio Shogun Rua! 👏



From PRIDE MW king to UFC champion, 🇧🇷 @ShogunRua has left an indelible legacy on the sport! #UFC301 pic.twitter.com/AF1x4CWy3V — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 5, 2024

Entering the Octagon for the first time back in 2007 in a submission defeat to fellow former champion, Forest Griffin, Rua had turned in a stunning string of victories over Rampage Jackson, Minotouro Nogueira, Alistair Overeem, and Ricardo Arona back in 2005 to win the Pride FC middleweight grand prix.

And minting himself as undisptued light heavyweight champion at UFC 113 in 2010, Rua rematched compatriot, Lyoto Machida, defeating the defending gold holder with a stunning opening round knockout win in Canada.

Receiving his first induction into the Hall of Fame back in 2018, Rua was honored as part of the ‘Fight Wing’ for his part in a spectacular fight against fellow Pride FC great, Dan Henderson at UFC 139.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Shogun Rua has turned in other notable victories over the likes of Kevin Randleman, Mark Coleman, Chuck Liddell, and current Bellator MMA gold holder, Corey Anderson.

What’s your favorite moment from Shogun Rua’s legendary career?