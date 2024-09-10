Dana White reveals MMA Mount Rushmore, includes UFC stars Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey

UFC CEO, Dana White has revealed his quartet of fighters who feature on his Mount Rushmore of mixed martial arts — and while some choices may be surprising — the promotional boss has stuck to combatants who have competed in his organization.

White, the long-time president-turned-CEO of the UFC, was quizzed as to whom would feature on his Mouth Rushmore in a mixed martial arts setting — and chose former two-weight champions, Georges St-Pierre and Conor McGregor — as well as female trailblazer, Ronda Rousey, and likely nobodies surprise, incumbent heavyweight best Jon Jones, whom he had tirelessly championed recently.

“You’ve got to go with Jon Jones,” Dana White said. You’ve got to go with Ronda Rousey. Women would not be fighting in the UFC if it wasn’t for her.”

You would have to put GSP (Georges St-Pierre) in there and absolutely, positively Conor McGregor,” Dana White explained. “He elevated and changed the game globally.”

Receiving both props and criticizm aplenty following his choices, White had been accused online of simply picking fighters from the promotion who landed himself and the promotion some of the most lucrative cards in the history of combat sports.

Picking Rousey for her inaugural bantamweight title reign and presence amongst a male-dominant space during her early years in the sport, White then called upon Canadian icon, St-Pierre — who struck gold during two separate eras in the sport — in two separate divisions to boot.

Furthermore, after providing a positive update on the fighting future of McGregor — White picked the charismatic Dubliner who became the first two-division champion who held belts simultaneously back in 2016.

Singing the praise of the polarizing Jones ahead of his expected return at UFC 309 in November, White included the outspoken Rochester native — having very-publicly proclaimed him as the greatest combat sports fighter that’s ever lived, and comprising a gushing video package during the broadcast of the Contender Series last week.