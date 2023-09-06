Having twice shared the Octagon with former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, former undisputed division best, Eddie Alvarez has claimed if he was booked to fight the Lafayette striker in a trilogy bout, he would prevail with relative ease.
Alvarez, a former undisputed lightweight champion under the banner of the UFC, most recently made a combat sports walk under the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) banner back in April, landing a close, split decision win over former featherweight championship challenger, Chad Mendes.
In his most recent professional mixed martial arts walk, Philadelphia native, Alvarez suffered a decision loss to Ok Rae Yoon under the Chatri Sityodtong-led ONE Championship banner, before departing the Singapore-based organization.
In the time since his outing in BKFC, Alvarez has also welcomed the prospect of a return to the UFC, to close out a trilogy with common-foe, Michael Chandler in the form of a rubber match, however, appeared to garner the attention of Louisianan favorite, Poirier on social media – offering him a third fight.
When replying to a post on X questioning whom was the most violent fighter between Poirier, Chandler, and BMF champion, Justin Gaethje, Alvarez replied “beat them all” – garnering a response from Poirier who wrote, “not me cuh”.
Eddie Alvarez issues challenge to UFC veteran, Dustin Poirier
In a reply to the former interim champion, Alvarez offered Poirier a trilogy bout, insisted he would “out-dog” him once more if they shared the Octagon again.
“You got it back in the 2nd fight, respect,” Eddie Alvarez posted on X in reply to Dustin Poirier. “But let’s be real… I out dogged you the first match up. I’d def do it again it we rumbled a 3rd.”
First fighting back in May 2017, Alvarez and Poirier fought to an official ‘No Contest’ after the former landed a series of knees to a grounded Poirier in the second round.
Rematching after Eddie Alvarez stopped common-foe, Gaethje with a thunderous third round KO, Poirier would emerge with a win over the former Bellator MMA lightweight champion with a second round TKO in the summer of the following year.
As for Poirier, the lightweight veteran has yet to book his return since suffering a second round high-kick KO loss to Gaethje in the pair’s July rematch, however, stressed his desire to fight again before the close of the year.