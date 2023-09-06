Having twice shared the Octagon with former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, former undisputed division best, Eddie Alvarez has claimed if he was booked to fight the Lafayette striker in a trilogy bout, he would prevail with relative ease.

Alvarez, a former undisputed lightweight champion under the banner of the UFC, most recently made a combat sports walk under the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) banner back in April, landing a close, split decision win over former featherweight championship challenger, Chad Mendes.

In his most recent professional mixed martial arts walk, Philadelphia native, Alvarez suffered a decision loss to Ok Rae Yoon under the Chatri Sityodtong-led ONE Championship banner, before departing the Singapore-based organization.

In the time since his outing in BKFC, Alvarez has also welcomed the prospect of a return to the UFC, to close out a trilogy with common-foe, Michael Chandler in the form of a rubber match, however, appeared to garner the attention of Louisianan favorite, Poirier on social media – offering him a third fight.

When replying to a post on X questioning whom was the most violent fighter between Poirier, Chandler, and BMF champion, Justin Gaethje, Alvarez replied “beat them all” – garnering a response from Poirier who wrote, “not me cuh”.

Eddie Alvarez issues challenge to UFC veteran, Dustin Poirier

In a reply to the former interim champion, Alvarez offered Poirier a trilogy bout, insisted he would “out-dog” him once more if they shared the Octagon again.

“You got it back in the 2nd fight, respect,” Eddie Alvarez posted on X in reply to Dustin Poirier. “But let’s be real… I out dogged you the first match up. I’d def do it again it we rumbled a 3rd.”

First fighting back in May 2017, Alvarez and Poirier fought to an official ‘No Contest’ after the former landed a series of knees to a grounded Poirier in the second round.

Rematching after Eddie Alvarez stopped common-foe, Gaethje with a thunderous third round KO, Poirier would emerge with a win over the former Bellator MMA lightweight champion with a second round TKO in the summer of the following year.

As for Poirier, the lightweight veteran has yet to book his return since suffering a second round high-kick KO loss to Gaethje in the pair’s July rematch, however, stressed his desire to fight again before the close of the year.

Would you like to see Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier fight for a third time?