Former two-weight UFC world champion, Georges ‘Rush’ St-Pierre, has explained how the promotion have yet to come to him with an offer to snap a second hiatus from the Octagon, and meet with current lightweight titleholder, Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov.

St-Pierre, 39, is yet to to feature in the Octagon since he added the middleweight championship to his trophy cabinet, in a UFC 217 submission win over Michael ‘The Count’ Bisping in November 2017. The Tristar mainstay was tentatively targeted to meet with then interim champion, Robert Whittaker in a unification bout, until he was forced to vacate the championship – as he delt with ulcerative colitis. The following year, St-Pierre confirmed he had fully recovered from the bowel diesese.

Speaking with Daily Express reporter, Chisanga Malata recently, St-Pierre explained how a deal to possibly feature opposite the aforenoted, Nurmagomedov – is yet to be made by the UFC. More to the point, the veteran former welterweight best has admitted he’s currently hesitant if he’d accept an offer.

Malanga wrote, “Just off the phone with the 🐐… Georges St-Pierre. He told me the #UFC “Have not made me an offer yet” over a potential Khabib Nurmagomedov fight and he’s unsure if he’ll take it.“

While the Québec native is unsure about the possibility of a second Octagon return – undefeated Sambo specialist, Nurmagomedov is pencilled in to attempt to unify the lightweight titles when he meets with current interim best, Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254 on October 24.

The October affair will mark Khabib’s first since the passing of his father and Sambo coach, Abdulmanap, and the first outing since he successfully unified the 155-pound championships against Dustin Poirier at UFC 252 last September. The Dagestani has also previously laid out his interest in a matchup with St-Pierre as soon as April of next year, ahead of a possible retirement.

Prior to St-Pierre’s previously mentioned return opposite Bisping, he had spent four years away from active competition – following his highly contentious successful defence of the welterweight crown opposite Johny Hendricks at UFC 167 in November 2013. The successful retention marked the nineth such occasion, before he would vacate the championship.

St-Pierre has continually flirted with a second return under the UFC’s banner, expressing previous interest in meeting with the winner of UFC 229’s infamous main event between Nurmagomedov, and fellow former two-weight world champion, Conor McGregor. St-Pierre has also been linked with prior Octagon returns against then titleholder, Tyron Woodley, and fan-favourite TUF victor, Nate Diaz.

Who do you favor in this potential matchup?