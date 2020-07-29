Khabib Nurmagomedov has a plan for his next two fights.

It was recently confirmed that Nurmagomedov would face Justin Gaethje in their much-awaited lightweight title unification fight at UFC 254 which takes place October 24.

Before the announcement, many observers were wondering if Nurmagomedov would still compete following the recent death of his father Abdulmanap.

However, that will be the case now and when recently asked if he would grant the lightweight champion his wish of facing Georges St-Pierre afterward in what could be his last fight, UFC president Dana White was notably receptive to the idea for a change.

Nurmagomedov vs. St-Pierre In April?

Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre have long desired to face each other in a super fight, but the UFC was opposed to the idea which led to the latter announcing his retirement last year.

However, following White’s recent comments, St-Pierre responded positively as he hinted at coming out of retirement.

GSP recently re-affirmed his desire to stay retired, but the Khabib fight could lead to a change of heart 👀



And now, Nurmagomedov has spoken of facing the former welterweight king in April next year as he commented on Joe Rogan’s latest Instagram post.

“October – Justin and April – GSP,” he wrote.

It remains to be seen if that’s what will take place, but one person certainly won’t be happy if it does and that’s Conor McGregor.

Do you think we’ll see Nurmagomedov vs. St-Pierre now?