Arman Tsarukyan Draws UFC Veteran Tony Ferguson At RAF 10 On June 13 Despite RAF 09 Booking Against Keelon Jimison

Arman Tsarukyan’s run under Real American Freestyle is getting wilder by the day.

As he waits on the sidelines for his next UFC outing, Tsarukyan has been staying active with ventures outside the Octagon, most notably in wrestling events.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the No. 2-ranked UFC lightweight contender will take on influencer wrestler Keelon Jimison, popularly known as Mugzy, at RAF 09 on May 30 at College Park Center at the University of Texas at Arlington in Arlington, Texas.

The Arman Tsarukyan RAF run continues.



Next up: RAF 09 in Dallas on May 30 versus Keelon Jimison aka Mugzy. Middleweight match. pic.twitter.com/hbp4YZf3gX — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 28, 2026

As if the RAF 09 booking wasn’t surprising enough, “Ahalkalakets” is now set to welcome UFC veteran Tony Ferguson to the promotion in a middleweight clash at RAF 10 on June 13, 2026, at Chaifetz Arena at Saint Louis University in St. Louis. The matchup was first reported by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani on Thursday night.

Arman Tsarukyan has ANOTHER RAF booking.



He’s already scheduled to compete on May 30, and now he’s just booked a June 13 matchup against Tony Ferguson.



Done deal.



St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/X0jNKXYuyF — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 1, 2026

Ferguson stepped away from the UFC after a first-round submission loss to Michael Chiesa at UFC Abu Dhabi in August 2024, marking his eighth straight defeat in the Octagon.

However, “El Cucuy” found success in 2025 under the Misfits Boxing banner, earning back-to-back wins, first with a third-round stoppage over Salt Papi, followed by a unanimous decision victory against Warren Spencer to capture the MFB middleweight title.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – AUGUST 03: Tony Ferguson is interviewed after being submitted by Michael Chiesa in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on August 03, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

How Many Times Has Arman Tsarukyan Fought in RAF?

Arman Tsarukyan made his Real American Freestyle debut at RAF 05 in January, earning a technical fall victory over Lance Palmer. He returned just a month later at RAF 06, where the 29-year-old Armenian secured a decision win against Georgio Poullas.

After that, “Ahalkalakets” ran it back with Poullas at RAF 07 in March and again came out on top with a decision. Tsarukyan most recently competed at RAF 08 earlier this month, where he secured a technical fall victory over UFC veteran Urijah Faber.

Arman Tsarukyan just DOMINATED Urijah Faber at RAF 08



Arman really threw him off the mats and into the commentary team 😭pic.twitter.com/xkFHfCPHgu — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 19, 2026

Arman Tsarukyan’s last Octagon appearance came at UFC Qatar in November, where he secured a submission victory over Dan Hooker to push his current winning streak to five.

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 22: (L-R) Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia secures an arm triangle choke submission against Dan Hooker of New Zealand in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at ABHA Arena on November 22, 2025 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)



