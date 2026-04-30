Arman Tsarukyan Draws UFC Veteran Tony Ferguson At RAF 10 On June 13 Despite RAF 09 Booking Against Keelon Jimison
Arman Tsarukyan’s run under Real American Freestyle is getting wilder by the day.
As he waits on the sidelines for his next UFC outing, Tsarukyan has been staying active with ventures outside the Octagon, most notably in wrestling events.
Earlier this week, it was announced that the No. 2-ranked UFC lightweight contender will take on influencer wrestler Keelon Jimison, popularly known as Mugzy, at RAF 09 on May 30 at College Park Center at the University of Texas at Arlington in Arlington, Texas.
As if the RAF 09 booking wasn’t surprising enough, “Ahalkalakets” is now set to welcome UFC veteran Tony Ferguson to the promotion in a middleweight clash at RAF 10 on June 13, 2026, at Chaifetz Arena at Saint Louis University in St. Louis. The matchup was first reported by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani on Thursday night.
Ferguson stepped away from the UFC after a first-round submission loss to Michael Chiesa at UFC Abu Dhabi in August 2024, marking his eighth straight defeat in the Octagon.
However, “El Cucuy” found success in 2025 under the Misfits Boxing banner, earning back-to-back wins, first with a third-round stoppage over Salt Papi, followed by a unanimous decision victory against Warren Spencer to capture the MFB middleweight title.
How Many Times Has Arman Tsarukyan Fought in RAF?
Arman Tsarukyan made his Real American Freestyle debut at RAF 05 in January, earning a technical fall victory over Lance Palmer. He returned just a month later at RAF 06, where the 29-year-old Armenian secured a decision win against Georgio Poullas.
After that, “Ahalkalakets” ran it back with Poullas at RAF 07 in March and again came out on top with a decision. Tsarukyan most recently competed at RAF 08 earlier this month, where he secured a technical fall victory over UFC veteran Urijah Faber.
Arman Tsarukyan’s last Octagon appearance came at UFC Qatar in November, where he secured a submission victory over Dan Hooker to push his current winning streak to five.