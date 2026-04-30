Khamzat Chimaev Eyes 12-Round Boxing Clash With Conor McGregor

Khamzat Chimaev wants to box former UFC double champion Conor McGregor down the line.

The Chechen-born Emirati will enter the cage next weekend at UFC 328, where he will make the first defense of his middleweight title against Sean Strickland.

Chimaev plans to move up to light heavyweight and chase two-division glory after he gets past Strickland.

Khamzat Chimaev lauds Conor McGregor while pitching a wild idea

In a recent interview with KYNO TV, “Borz” confessed that he would love a boxing match against Conor McGregor under the Zuffa Boxing banner. The 31-year-old opined that the Irishman is one of the best boxers in the UFC, and if Zuffa Boxing gives a green light, he would love to box the Dubliner.

“Just box. 12 rounds. If Conor wants to accept that, it would be nice. He talks better than Sean Strickland, so it will be fun.”

Khamzat Chimaev, a fan of Conor McGregor, wants to see “The Notorious” return to the Octagon in 2026. During the same interview, “Borz” also revealed that watching McGregor’s 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo in 2015 motivated him to pursue a career in fighting.

When he was fighting Jose Aldo, when I saw that fight and got to know how much he made, that’s how I got motivated and started MMA.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev’s comments below:

Khamzat Chimaev just called out Conor McGregor to fight on Zuffa Boxing 😅



“Just box. 12 rounds. If Conor wants to accept that, would be nice. He talks better than Sean Strickland, so it will be fun.”



(via @TvKyno) pic.twitter.com/C1fQba99wn — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 1, 2026

In the past, McGregor has also shown interest in training with Chimaev.

Although Dana White isn’t particularly keen on UFC fighters competing under the Zuffa Boxing banner, exceptions can always be made for the promotion’s biggest draw, Conor McGregor, and middleweight titleholder “Borz.

McGregor, who has been out of action since 2021, is rumored to make his much-anticipated return in July on the International Fight Week card and run it back with Max Holloway.

The official announcement remains pending.