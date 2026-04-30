Shavkat Rakhmonov Undergoes Knee Rehab After Fresh Injury Setback
The undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov has been spotted undergoing knee rehab. Rakhmonov last competed in 2024 against former training partner Ian Machado Garry and snatched the latter’s undefeated record.
After that win, “Nomad” remained on the sidelines due to a partial ACL tear and meniscus injury.
In 2026, following recovery and rehabilitation, “Nomad” was aiming to return to the octagon in the first or second quarter of 2026. Rakhmonov wanted to fight a top welterweight contender on his return, get his hand raised, and then fight for the title.
However, he reinjured the same knee while training and had to go under the knife.
A few weeks after the aforementioned injury news, he was removed from the UFC welterweight rankings, and Garry took his No. 2 spot.
Watch: Shavkat Rakhmonov undergoing knee rehab
Most recently, in a video, Shavkat Rakhmonov was spotted undergoing knee rehab.
Check out the clip below:
Fans reacted to the clip, and most were concerned. A user wrote:
“Poor lad, he has lost a ton of muscle mass in his legs. If not for injuries, he would be the champ at 170 a long time back.”
Another commented:
“Sad to see”
Rakhmonov is expected to be out of action for the entire 2026. In his absence, Ian Machado Garry is now rumored to fight welterweight champion Islam Makhachev in August.