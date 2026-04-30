Shavkat Rakhmonov Undergoes Knee Rehab After Fresh Injury Setback

The undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov has been spotted undergoing knee rehab. Rakhmonov last competed in 2024 against former training partner Ian Machado Garry and snatched the latter’s undefeated record.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 07: (L-R) Ian Machado Garry of Ireland wrestles Shavkat Rakhmonov of Uzbekistan in a welterweight bout during the UFC 310 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 07, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

After that win, “Nomad” remained on the sidelines due to a partial ACL tear and meniscus injury.



In 2026, following recovery and rehabilitation, “Nomad” was aiming to return to the octagon in the first or second quarter of 2026. Rakhmonov wanted to fight a top welterweight contender on his return, get his hand raised, and then fight for the title.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 16: Shavkat Rakhmonov of Uzbekistan exits the Octagon in a welterweight fight during the UFC 296 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

However, he reinjured the same knee while training and had to go under the knife.



A few weeks after the aforementioned injury news, he was removed from the UFC welterweight rankings, and Garry took his No. 2 spot.

Watch: Shavkat Rakhmonov undergoing knee rehab

Most recently, in a video, Shavkat Rakhmonov was spotted undergoing knee rehab.



Check out the clip below:

Shavkat Rakhmonov is currently undergoing knee rehab following another injury setback.



Rakhmonov is no longer ranked at Welterweight, with his last win coming against Ian Machado Garry in December 2024.#UFC pic.twitter.com/tCivtbT6TX — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) April 29, 2026

Fans reacted to the clip, and most were concerned. A user wrote:

“Poor lad, he has lost a ton of muscle mass in his legs. If not for injuries, he would be the champ at 170 a long time back.”

Another commented:

“Sad to see”

Rakhmonov is expected to be out of action for the entire 2026. In his absence, Ian Machado Garry is now rumored to fight welterweight champion Islam Makhachev in August.