Emiliano Sordi Returns as “2.0” Version, Eyes More PFL Gold Post-Sioux Falls

Emiliano Sordi returns to the Smart Cage at PFL Sioux Falls on May 2nd in a light heavyweight bout with Simeon Powell. The ex-PFL champ has actually been outside of the promotional fold for nearly half a decade, fighting for promotions like Karate Combat and Gamebred Bare Knuckle MMA in the interim. When asked how it feels to be returning to the PFL fold for the first time in nearly four years, Sordi said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“I’m feeling my home now in PFL and I’m so happy there. But now 100% I’m a different fighter because it’s like I’m a new version, you know? I’m a 2.0 here and now I come with a new energies, more experience because I lose a lot of fights after my PFL season before. So that’s it. I’m excited to [get] back and put on a show on May second.”

Sordi has quite the PFL resume as the 2019 PFL light heavyweight champion, and having the most dominant season in PFL history. When asked how it feels to get back into the promotional fold where he can now carve out a path where he could potentially add even more to his impressive PFL ledger, Sordi stated [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Yeah, I want to try to repeat exactly the same, but now it’s not tournament, but I’m the same fighter, same style. I have to put all my powers on my punches, try to finish the fight quick, put the show for the people, and make everyone happy.”

When asked about some of the shifts in the PFL with the organization pivoting away from the tournament structure and overall thoughts on the changes considering his tenure in the company, Sordi quipped [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Now it’s different because when I won the tournament was; that’s the first, no second tournament. When I won in ’19 was different. We do five fights in six months. In one night, we fight two times but now it’s different. It’s fight to fight. To be honest, I don’t know how they pick the fights but I’m going to try to get the belt quickly. That’s the goal for me. Tournament or no tournament is try to get the title very quickly.”

Emiliano Sordi thinks he will “100%” have “the best fight” at PFL Sioux Falls

Looking toward the matchup that awaits him this weekend, when giving his thoughts on Simeon Powell, Sordi said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],