UFC star Sean Strickland dubs Jake Paul a ‘Disgrace of a man’ for agreeing to fight 57-Year-Old boxing legend Mike Tyson

Sean Strickland is once again tearing into YouTube-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul.

It’s no secret that the former UFC middleweight champion does not like ‘The Problem Child’ or his never-ending stream of gimmick fights. Earlier this year, the two got into an uproar on social media after Paul took exception to Strickland’s treatment of Sneako — a popular Rumble streamer who decided to test his skills inside the cage with Strickland during a sparring session ahead of Super Bowl weekend.

The incident sparked a heated back-and-forth between the two that saw Strickland deliver a quasi-death threat to the 27-year-old millionaire.

This time, Strickland is taking exception to Paul’s announcement that on Saturday, July 20, he will return to the boxing ring for a fight with former unified champion of the world, ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson. The bout, scheduled to emanate from the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, has been the subject of much criticism. Most of that surrounds the fact that Paul is more than 30 years younger than Tyson who will be 58 by the time fight night rolls around.

“I wanted to f*cking murder Jake Paul,” Strickland said during a recent interview with The Schmo. “But it’s bullsh*t, man. It’s … I mean, how old is Mike Tyson, 60? It’s bullsh*t,” he said. “Jake Paul… you are a disgrace of a man. You are the epitome of weakness. You are the scum of the earth. The fact that you even have a platform or anything of that nature is a slight on society. You truly make me f*cking disgusted. If I ever encounter you in real life, I hope that I just don’t lose my sh*t and go to prison” (h/t Express).

Mike Tyson has 5x the experience and is more than twice the age of Jake Paul

No official announcements have been made, but rumors are circulating that Paul’s bout with the “baddest man on the planet” will be a professional boxing match, making it the first of Tyson’s career since a loss against Kevin McBride in 2005. Tyson did return to the ring in November 2020 to face legendary pugilist Roy Jones Jr, but the contest was deemed an exhibition that ultimately went to an eight-round draw.

As for Jake Paul, this will be his 11th pro fight in just over four years. ‘The Problem Child’ made a name for himself in the sport primarily fighting past-their-prime fighters from the world of mixed martial arts, including Ben Askren, Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and Tyron Woodley on two separate occasions. He did step in the ring against a “legitimate boxer” in February 2023 when he met Tommy Fury — the younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Paul lost the bout via split decision.

In more recent months, Paul has focused on attempting to legitimize himself in the sport by taking on a couple of no-name fighters who showed promise once upon a time. He quickly KO’d Andre August in December before quickly moving on to Ryan Bourland, who was a former Golden Gloves champion and National Junior Olympian during his amateur career. Paul overwhelmed Bourland and put him away with ease in the opening round.

Thus far, Jake Paul is 9-1 in his professional boxing career. Mike Tyson, who retired from the sport nearly two decades ago, holds a record of 50-6 with 44 of his wins coming by way of knockout.