Sean Strickland threatens to take Jake Paul’s life after ‘The Problem Child’ lays down $1 million challenge

Jake Paul thinks Sean Strickland is a bully. And ‘The Problem Child’ doesn’t like bullies.

On Friday, the former middleweight world champion made headlines once again after footage emerged of him putting a beating on popular Rumble streamer Sneako. The two had met a month prior at an event and Strickland reportedly invited him to hit the gym and go a few rounds.

Once Strickland had Sneako locked inside a cage, all the pleasantries were out the door.

Sean Strickland just gave Sneako a BEAT DOWN and bloodied his nose 😳 pic.twitter.com/LjdwL8gotN — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 9, 2024

Strickland bloodied and battered the kid, prompting many people within the MMA community to offer Strickland a round of applause. However, not everybody was amused. Jake Paul took to social media and slammed ‘Tarzan’ for going hard on a kid with little to no experience.

Paul then offered to fly Strickland out to Puerto Rico so they could have their own hard sparring session in front of cameras.

“Shawn Strickland you’re embarrassing for trying to stop sneako like that you weren’t even able to drop someone with no experience while going all out,” Paul wrote on X in response to the clip. “You’re a horrid boxer that only picks on inexperienced people.. I’ll fly you to PR and we can fight on camera… if you win I’ll give you $1 million (half your net worth) But if you get dropped you have to get Betr tattooed on you. DM me. But just like paddy I’m guessing you’ll find a way to run.”

‘The Problem Child’ followed up his initial post with another, labeling Strickland as a bully.

“I hate bullies,” Paul added. “I was bullied and then was the bully sometimes in my YouTuber days. But now all my energy is focused on Boxing Bullies @Boxingbullies and helping the youth. But when I see someone like Strickland constantly bullying people, it’s time to bully back.”

Of course, it didn’t take long for Sean Strickland to snap back at Paul, making light of the YouTuber’s loss to Tommy Fury last year.

“You lost to a part time boxer….. lmao……… don’t forget that,” Strickland wrote.

Sean Strickland didn’t stop there

The ex-champ was far from done, laying into Jake Paul in a series of expletive-filled posts and expressing his desire to take the boxer’s life.

“Real talk… jokes aside.. Jake Paul is an utter fucking joke,” Strickland added. “You box small retired old mma fighters and you sell sugar water to kids.. If it were legal I’d take your fucking life with a smile on my face. Is there any place on this earth I can take this man’s life and walk? “Actually Jake I’ll make you a better deal because money can’t buy happiness and you have plenty of it and youre still a cunt……. No cameras, me and you in a desert…. That would buy my happiness… No Instagram, no likes, no games…. Just you that’s what I want……. “I want to conclude this, I want you all to understand the phenomenon that is Jake. You’re a professional troll, you fight retired small MMA fighters because you’re a troll but the worst part of it all is that you’re a cancer. You inspire people to accomplish nothing, to be nothing. You inspire people to be trolls because you were successful at it. Jake Paul you might be rich but you’re not man, you byproduct of society that has fallen. Your trolls will rally around you and be inspired to be like you but understand one thing, you and your troll army are not my equals. Enjoy your virtual world with the understanding that you’re a cancer on this country. Money will never buy you dignity. Enjoy.“

