Breaking – Mike Tyson set to fight Jake Paul in boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Texas in July, broadcast on Netflix
Former world heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson is set to make his return to the squared circle this summer on July 20. – taking on cruiserweight puncher, Jake Paul in a boxing match at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas – with the event broadcast on global streaming service, Netflix.
As per a press release this Thursday afternoon, Ohio native, Paul will make his second walk to the boxing ring this year off the back of his one-sided first round knockout win over Ryan Bourland earlier this month, in the form of a boxing match against iconic knockout icon, Tyson.
A former world championship holder, Tyson (50-6(2)) is slated to make his return to the squared circle for the first time since he fought in an non-scored bout with fellow former world champion great, Roy Jones Jr. back in November 2020 – marking his first outing in the sport in over 15 years.
“ANNOUNCED: Tyson will face Paul in a boxing match on July 20th at the AT&T Stadium in Texas,” Michael Benson posted on his official X account. “Not yet confirmed whether this will be sanctioned as an official pro fight or an exhibition. Event set to be broadcast by Netflix.”
Netflix, who are set to broadcast the boxing event – confirmed the pairing of Paul and Tyson also on their official social media accounts this afternoon.
Mike Tyson meets Jake Paul in a rooftop face-off
“It’s PAUL VS. TYSON — yes, really! — in a LIVE BOXING event at AT&T Stadium you won’t want to miss. Airing live on Netflix Saturday, July 20.
Also sharing his thoughts on the event, Brooklyn native, Tyson, who turns 58 years of age in June, confirmed on his official X account how he had put pen to paper on a contract to fight social media star, Paul.
“We signed the contract,” Mike Tyson posted. @netflix @mostVpromotions #PaulTyson”
Who wins in this blockbuster boxing match: Jake Paul or Mike Tyson?