Video – ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson hits the heavy bag ahead of his boxing fight with Jake Paul on July 20

By the time legendary pugilist ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson steps back inside the squared circle, he will be 58 years old.

Last week, the former unified heavyweight champion of the world revealed that on July 20, he will return to the ring for a clash with YouTube sensation Jake Paul at a blockbuster event airing exclusively on Netflix.

Already preparing for their highly anticipated clash inside the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Mike Tyson shared some new training footage of himself hitting the heavy bag and looking undeniably sharp.

Mike Tyson, 57, posting footage of himself hitting the heavy bag during a photoshoot today ahead of the Jake Paul fight on July 20th…



It is unclear if Tyson’s fight with Paul will be a full-on professional boxing bout or an exhibition match.

It Will be mike tyson’s first time competing since a 2020 exhibition bout with Roy jones jr.

After retiring in 2005 with a record of 50-6 with 44 wins by knockout, Tyson returned to the ring in November 2020 for an exhibition with another icon of the sport — Roy Jones Jr. They fought to an eight-round draw.

‘Iron’ is best known for KO’ing his first 19 opponents and holding the unified heavyweight title from 1987 to 1990.

As for his opponent, Jake Paul is 9-1 in his boxing career with a majority of his victories coming against past-their-prime MMA stars including Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz. In his last two bouts, ‘The Problem Child’ squared off with a couple of no-name opponents, knocking them both out in the first round. His lone loss came against Tommy Fury, the younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, in February 2023.