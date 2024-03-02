Jake Paul scores emphatic first round TKO against overmatched Ryan Bourland, calls out Canelo Alvarez – Highlights

Improving his professional record to 9-1 as a professional over the course of ten outings to the squared circle, polarizing puncher, Jake Paul made incredibly short work of the equally overmatched, Ryan Bourland tonight in San Juan, Puerto Rico — stopping the former Golden Gloves winner with a dominant opening round TKO in their co-main event clash.

Paul, who now rides a run of three consecutive victories, turned in a dominant and completely lopsided win over Noth Dakota native, Bourland in their cruiserweight pairing — with the latter returning to the ring for the first time in two years — following a four year lay-off prior to his comeback.

Fresh from a decision win over UFC alum, Nate Diaz, Ohio native, Paul had landed a first round KO win over Andre August back in December of last year, and scoring his sixth career knockout win, the social media influence overwhelmed Bourland from start to finish before the end of their first round bout.

Wobbling the veteran against the ring ropes, Jake Paul unloaded with a slew of body strikes and hooks upstairs against his compatrior, eventually forcing a stoppage and turning in a first round TKO success.

And following his victory, Paul echoed calls for a future fight with current super middleweight world champion, Canelo Alvarez.

Below, catch the highlights from Jake Paul’s first round win over Ryan Bourland