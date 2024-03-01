Sean Strickland calls out ‘Coward’ Jake Paul after leaking DMs: ‘Our founding fathers killed men for less’

The war of words between Sean Strickland and Jake Paul rages on.

Last month, the two combat sports stars got into a heated exchange on social media after ‘The Problem Child’ took exception to Strickland’s battering of popular Rumble streamer Sneako. Paul challenged Strickland to meet him in Puerto Rico for a sparring session with $1 million on the line.

Strickland accepted the challenge but later revealed that the UFC’s chief business officer Hunter Campbell had blocked him from moving forward. Paul immediately called b*llshit, offering up a series of screenshots revealing a DM exchange between Strickland and himself in an attempt to make it look like ‘Tarzan’ was using his employer as a scapegoat.

Never one to let anyone else have the last word, Strickland fired back on social media, revealing some additional context to the DM exchange along with his own unique commentary.

“Coward and a liar. There are so many legal ways you can die in America. Our founding fathers killed men for less. Bring a gopro, come to my house. State your intent, break a window. I don’t call cops. I don’t press charges. I know you would… but bring the mil please,” Strickland wrote on X.

Coward and a liar. There are so many legal ways you can die in America. Our founding fathers killed men for less. Bring a gopro, come to my house. State your intent, break a window. I don't call cops. I don't press charges.



I know you would…



but bring the mil please pic.twitter.com/AEiR5X2V0C — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 1, 2024

“Could you picture Jake Paul breaking in my house with a million and a gro pro Saying “I’m here to kill you” lmao Sean you beat a man to death, why didn’t you pull your gun if your life was in danger. “He was on me too fast, I couldn’t get in my pocket” lmao,” Strickland added in a follow-up post.

Could you picture Jake Paul breaking in my house with a million and a gro pro



Saying "I'm here to kill you" lmao



Sean you beat a man to death, why didn't you pull your gun if your life was in danger.



"He was on me too fast, I couldn't get in my pocket" lmao — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 1, 2024

Make all that of what you will.

Jake Paul returns to the ring on Saturday for an MVP event in San Juan, Puerto Rico. ‘The Problem Child’ will meet 17-2 fighter Ryan Bourland in the co-headliner. Though Bourland has been largely inactive over the last 5+ years, he is a former Golden Gloves champion and National Junior Olympian during his amateur career.

Paul is 8-1 in his pro boxing career.