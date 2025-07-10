Dana White Confirms Trump’s Plan to Host ‘Baddest Card of All Time’ at the White House in 2026

Dana White is promising a once-in-a-lifetime experience to the few fighters who make it onto the promotion’s still-developing event at the White House.

Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump turned heads when he announced plans to host a UFC event at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to help celebrate the country’s 250th birthday.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump announces there is going to a UFC FIGHT on the lawn of the White House for America’s 250th Birthday



We live in the absolute BEST timeline 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZdqoghAR5B — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 4, 2025



Initially, the comments just seemed like another outlandish claim from the embattled POTUS, but according to White, plans were already in motion even before Trump made the impromptu proclamation.

“No, [Trump didn’t tell me he was going to announce it],” White said during an appearance on the Full Send podcast. “My team had already walked the White House, and we’ve done all the logistics. We’re putting together a layout right now, and we’re going to pitch it to him in the next week or two. Me, Craig Borsari—my head of production—and Ivanka [Trump] are going to pitch it to him.”

Ever since the possibility of fighting on the White House lawn became a very real possibility, fighters have been tripping over themselves trying to get a spot on the card.

Fighting at the White House? 👀 — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) July 4, 2025

Dana White says only a select few will get to compete in the Nation’s capital next year

As White tells it, the opportunities will be very limited, but for the lucky few who make the cut, it’ll be unlike anything they’ve ever done in their respective careers.

“First of all, I don’t know how many people will get in, not to mention that the Secret Service won’t let many people attend,” White continued. “Everyone will need background checks,” White said. “Whoever gets to be there live will have a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience. “While we’re filming, one side of the backdrop will be the White House and the other will be the Washington Monument… I don’t think we’re going to sell tickets; it will all be comp tickets.”

While no official timeline has been offered, White did note that they were still a year away from the proposed event, suggesting that it could all go down on or around the 4th of July weekend in 2026.