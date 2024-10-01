Kayla Harrison Smashes Nina Marie Daniele on the Mats Ahead of UFC 307: “She sat on me.”

Nina Marie Daniele, AKA Nina Drama, and Kayla Harrison spend some time training Judo ahead of UFC 307 in which Harrison will fight in a title eliminator match.

Kayla Harrison

The US-born Kayla Harrison is a trailblazer in the world of Olympic Judo, being one of the first Americans in history to capture two gold medals in the sport. She then transitioned to MMA and picked up two world titles in the PFL thus becoming the face of the organization.

Harrison would later sign with the UFC and was able to submit former champion Holly Holm in her organizational debut. On October 5, she faces a blackbelt in Judo and Jiu Jitsu Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 27: Kayla Harrison is interviewed on the red carpet prior to the UFC Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony at T-Mobile Arena on June 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Nina Marie Daniele

Model, social media influencer, and UFC correspondent, Nina Marie Daniele, AKA Nina Drama, is a jack of all trades in the entertainment world. Daniele gained significant recognition in the modeling world when she was named Playboy’s Playmate of the Year in 2018.

Nina has amassed millions of followers on social media, including over 1.4 million on Instagram and approximately 3.7 million on TikTok. She also runs a YouTube channel where she posts vlogs and UFC-related content with various fighters.

Kayla Harrison and Nina Marie Daniele

Kayla Harrison Smashes Nina Marie Daniele

Nina Marie Daniele spent some time training with the Olympic medalist and MMA world champion ahead of Harrison’s matchup at UFC 307. Nina Drama was thrown multiple times, mounted, armbared, and then grounded and pounded. She said:

Kayla Harrison and Nina Marie Daniele

“She punched me in the face. She punched me here, she punched me in my piercings. She choked me, and she sat on me.”

Nine was also quite frightened of Kayla, she explained:

“One time, you said to me, “All them boys go easy on you. When I get my hands on you, I’m not going that easy.” That lives rent-free in my head.“

See the full video below: