Nina Marie Daniele Makes Valentina Shevchenko Laugh with Superman Punch Attempts: “Now do it seriously.”

Days away from her return to the Octagon, Valentina Shevchenko is attempting to teach UFC interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele how to throw a Superman punch. Needless to say, the results were nothing short of hilarious.

On September 14, ‘Bullet’ back is in action as she looks to complete her trilogy with reigning flyweight women’s champion Alexa Grasso in the UFC 306 co-main event.

Grasso stunned Shevchenko in March 2023, securing a fourth-round submission victory to claim the 125-pound title.

Six months later, they would run it back only to go to a five-round split draw after judge Mike Bell controversially scored the fifth round 10-8 in favor of Grasso. Shevchenko strongly believes she should have left with the belt that night and she has no intention of leaving it in the hands of the judges when they go toe-to-toe for a third straight time this Saturday night.

Recently, Shevchenko took some time out of her intense training scheduled to show Daniele, also known as Nina Drama on social media, a thing or two inside the Octagon, including her signature Superman punch.

Laura Sanko and Luana santos love the Shevchenko-Daniele Team-up

UFC commentator Laura Sanko was very much amused by the video. Particularly when ‘Bullet’ insisted that Daniele stop screwing around and do the Superman punch “seriously.”

“Love it,” Sanko wrote in the comments on Instagram. “‘okay but now do it seriously.'” Daniele replied to Sanko’s comment writing: “My heart stopped when she said that.”

Flyweight standout Luana Santos also commented on the clip with the tears of joy emoji.