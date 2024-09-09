Merab Dvalishvili Hilariously Attempts to Teach Nina Marie Daniele Sambo: “I know you’re some kind of princess.”

UFC title contender Merab Dvalishvili spent some time in the gym training Nina Marie Daniele, AKA Nina Drama, some classic Combat Sambo. She didn’t quite take to it naturally which led to some comical results.

Merab Dvalishvili and Combat Sambo

The Georgian-born Merab Dvalishvili is a relentless wrestler who has impressive UFC wins over fighters such as Jose Aldo, Henry Cejudo, and Petr Yan. He has punched his ticket to face ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley in the main event of UFC 306 on September 14.

In Combat Sambo, Merab Dvalishvili has earned a silver medal in the world championships. Sambo is a martial art that many Russian and Central Asian MMA fighters have a background in. MMA fighters with experience in Sambo include lightweight great Khabib Nurmagomedov, all-time great Fedor Emelianenko, and lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, among others.

Nina Marie Daniele

Nina Marie Daniele, known best as Nina Drama, is a model and influencer who is often featured alongside UFC fighters on social media and has even posed in Playboy magazine.

Ahead of UFC 306, Nina Marie Daniele tries to learn some sambo from the top-ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili. It led to some interesting conversations such as her saying “I’m a Pilates princess,” with Dvalishvili replying, “I don’t know about Pilates girls, but I know you’re some kind of princess.” The UFC bantamweight added, “Grab here again. Sorry. Then you go to the left. See, now you have nowhere to go. I can take you down or I can take you home.”