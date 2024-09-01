Kayla Harrison Vows to Take UFC 307 Fight on 30-Second Notice: ‘I’ll Put an Elbow Through Julianna Peña’s Skull’

Rising UFC bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison is ready to fight for a world championship at UFC 307 if the opportunity presents itself.

Harrison will make her second UFC Octagon appearance against Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307 next month. She returns to the cage after a dominant win over former UFC titleholder Holly Holm at UFC 300.

Harrison’s UFC arrival from the PFL was one of the top storylines of 2024. After successfully making weight at UFC 300, and putting on a standout performance, she’s on the verge of a potential title shot.

Harrison’s chance at UFC gold will have to wait a little longer as UFC bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington faces Julianna Peña in the UFC 307 co-main. But, Harrison has had bad blood with both fighters in recent months, especially after Peña accused her of using performance enhancers.

Harrison is willing to fight whoever for a UFC world title, but if Peña was the option, the former PFL superstar sees it as the preferred path to glory.

Kayla Harrison willingly accepts UFC 307 backup role

In a recent interview with Grind City Media, Harrison was asked about potentially serving as the backup fighter for the UFC 307 co-main event.

“One of those b****es get sick or hurt or injured, I will take that fight on 30 seconds’ notice,” Harrison said. “To have a preference would mean I have an emotion… I don’t care. I really do not carẹ! The goal is the belt. But, if we’re talking about Kayla the psychopath, of course, I would rather put an elbow through Julianna’s skull than Raquel’s. Juliana’s face is annoying, of course I would pick that face!” (h/t SportsKeeda)

Harrison vs. Vieira is a potential No.1 contender fight at UFC 307. First thing’s first as Vieira is a tough opponent for Harrison after defeating Pannie Kianzad last year.

Peña earned the UFC bantamweight title shot despite a multi-year hiatus due to injury. She was supposed to complete her trilogy with Amanda Nunes at UFC 289 last year before withdrawing on weeks’ notice.

A win over Vieira should be enough for Harrison to secure her desired UFC title shot. If Peña is the woman standing in her way, she’s ready to make her pay for her critical allegations.