Is Joe Rogan Still the ‘Everyman’ Or A Tool For the Right? Experts Break Down His Impact

Joe Rogan’s growing prominence as a major political influencer has become a topic of debate, especially since his formal endorsement of Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election. The implications were the subject of an in-depth conversation between commentators Kyle Kulinski and Luke Thomas, who examined Rogan’s trajectory and its broader consequences for the public discourse.

Kyle Kulinski and Luke Thomas Explain Why Rogan Became a Right-Wing Tool

Luke Thomas, who previously considered Rogan a valuable contributor to political dialogue, reflected on their earlier interactions. He described Rogan as someone receptive to balanced arguments, sometimes nodding in agreement and once supportive of Bernie Sanders.

However, they argued that Rogan’s positioning has since changed markedly. “It felt like his contribution… was a net positive, but then over time he really embedded himself within a very deep right-wing bubble.”

Central to their critique is the shift in Rogan’s choice of guests and a perceived lack of rigorous challenge to certain viewpoints. The duo accused Joe Rogan of creating an appearance of neutrality and relatability, while allowing prominent conservative figures such as Peter Thiel, J.D. Vance, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump to use his platform, often without substantial pushback.

“He became the guy who appears like, ‘Hey, I’m the everyman, I’m the likable guy,’ but also now I’m going to humanize Peter Thiel, J.D. Vance, Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and sit here while he lies to my face for three hours straight and never push back on anything.”

COVID-19 marked a turning point, according to both commentators. Kulinski argued that during the pandemic, Rogan’s rhetoric shifted sharply, moving from skepticism to what he described as “COVID libertarian” or “COVID conspiracy theory type” content. The pandemic era, they say, was when Rogan’s concerns overtook a broader, more balanced perspective. Kulinski noted, “He wasn’t anti-vaccine; he became anti-vaccine during COVID. There seems to be a fundamental transformation about core principles that somehow got changed.”

The discussion pointed out that Rogan’s media environment and social circle now reinforce a narrower political perspective. Kulinski observed that Rogan’s show has increasingly focused on stories targeting Democratic figures such as Hunter Biden and Nancy Pelosi, while criticism of Trump has diminished. “Trump can set up a scam memecoin and rip off his own supporters… but there’s no analysis of that. It’s all about Hunter Biden and Nancy Pelosi, and he can’t break free,” They explained.

Donald Trump Thanks Joe Rogan For His Help Winning The 2024 Election

This shift was highly visible during the 2024 election cycle. Rogan’s audience, composed significantly of young men – a key demographic – became an electoral asset. UFC CEO Dana White and Donald Trump both acknowledged Rogan’s importance; White publicly thanked Rogan in Trump’s victory speech, calling him “the mighty and powerful Joe Rogan” and citing the role of his podcast in mobilizing voters. The Trump interview episode alone garnered more than 47 million views on YouTube, as Joe Rogan hosts the most popular talk show of this generation.

Rogan’s endorsement, broadcast hours before Election Day and influenced by Elon Musk’s appearance on his show, was considered pivotal by both Trump and Dana White. Rogan said of Musk, “He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way. For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump.” Trump, who was once termed “an existential threat to democracy” by Rogan, responded with public gratitude and personally thanked Rogan following his victory.

Image via: Getty – Joe Rogan

Kulinski and Thomas stressed that Joe Rogan’s evolution was neither sudden nor inadvertent. Dana White had lobbied for years to get Trump on Rogan’s podcast, which finally materialized in an election context that maximized the impact. The strategy proved effective, as Trump recorded a strong performance among young male voters, a group that had previously leaned more liberal.