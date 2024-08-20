UFC 307: Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for UFC 307 Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr in Utah on Saturday 5th October 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: UFC 307 Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr

UFC 307 Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr Date : Sat, Oct. 5, 2024

: Sat, Oct. 5, 2024 Location : Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah Broadcast : Prelims 6 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 10 p.m. ET in the U.S.

: Prelims 6 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 10 p.m. ET in the U.S. Broadcast in the UK: Prelims will begin at 11 p.m. BST, Main Card at 3 a.m. BST

UFC 307: Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. Full fight card

Main Card

Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.: Light Heavyweight Main Event Title Fight

Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Peña: Women’s Bantamweight Title Fight

Ketlen Vieira vs. Kayla Harrison: Women’s Bantamweight

Aljamain Sterling vs. Movsar Evloev: Featherweight

Jose Aldo vs. Mario Bautista: Bantamweight

Prelims

Roman Dolidze vs. Kevin Holland: Middleweight

Stephen Thompson vs. Joaquin Buckley

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. Tale of the Tape

Name: Alex Pereira Khalil Rountree Jr. Country: Brazil United States Age: 37 34 Height: 6 ft 4 in (193 cm) 6 ft 1 in (1.85 m) Weight: 205 lb (93 kg; 14 st 9 lb) 205 lb (93 kg; 14 st 9 lb) Reach: 79 in (200 cm) 76+1⁄ 2 in (194 cm)

Start date and time

UFC 307: Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. takes place on Saturday, October 5th, at Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET with the the Prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main event starts at 3 a.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 11 p.m. GMT.

Betting Odds

Alex Pereira: -450 betting favorite

Khalil Rountree: +350 underdog

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Salt Lake City, Utah or plan to attend UFC 307:Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. at the Delta Center tickets will be available here.

UFC 307:Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. Trailer

TBA

PPV price and Live streams

UFC 307: Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. is Live on ESPN+ PPV and the PPV is not available right now. When available you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In The UK, UFC 307 is available on TNT Sports as well as the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass.

What is Next after UFC 307:Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.?

The next UFC event that follows UFC 307:Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. is UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on 26th October 2024.