UFC commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on who is the greatest MMA fighter of all-time.

The debate rages on as the former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones makes his case via social media while fans of 155lb king Khabib Nurmagomedov complimented the undefeated Russian with the tag after his submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ‘JRE MMA Podcast’ Rogan admired the many accomplishments of Jones as he considered his credentials alongside Nurmagomedov’s.

“That is the argument right, like who is the GOAT?” Rogan said. “I think if you look at Jon Jones’s early career, Jon Jones wins the title early in his career, in 2011 and from then on has fought more fights as championship fights than any other fights. So he’s the most accomplished for sure. Wins the title, youngest guy to ever win the title in the UFC, beats Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua who’s a legend, then the way he dominates all these other fighters…

“Up until he gets to Alexander Gustafsson you can make the argument that he had a similar career (as Khabib),” Rogan continued. “If you look at what he did. Jon didn’t lose any rounds, Jon was smashing people. Look at what he did to Rashad Evans, look what he did to Rampage Jackson, look at what he did to Lyoto Machida. Everybody he fought, up until the Gustafsson fight. But then with the Gustafsson, how much slack do you give him for admittedly not training?

“Look at the way he beat Daniel Cormier in the first fight,” Joe Rogan said. “Took him down, like who the f–k takes Daniel Cormier down, right? Then you look at the second fight, even though it was ruled a no contest we all know what the f–k happened. He head kicked (Cormier) and stopped him. It was spectacular.” (Transcribed by Middle Easy)

