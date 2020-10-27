The former UFC light-heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has continued to shut down people who claim Khabib Nurmagomedov is the best fighter in MMA history.

In the immediate aftermath of Numagomedov’s second-round submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Jones defended his status as pound-for-pound number one and declared himself the best fighter ever.

A couple of days on and Jones has elaborated on his claims, explaining why he, not Nurmagomedov should be recognized by fans and fighters as the greatest of all-time.

“I’m talking to all you Khabib fans out there,” Jones said on Instagram. “Fifteen world titles to your guy’s four. And you guys really talking about who’s the best fighter ever? You guys are joking, right? Fifteen to four, are you guys kidding me?” In Jones’ estimation, there is one fighter who could edge him out of the No. 1 slot when all is said and done. However, it would require the said fighter to come out of retirement and win two more title fights – and for Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) never win UFC title gold again. “”The only person who could possibly come back and challenge my record and what I’ve done in the UFC is possibly Georges St-Pierre,” Jones said. “He’d have to come back and win two championship fights to tie me. And I’m not even retired yet. I’m 33 years old. We’ve got a whole other chapter to go through. You guys are nuts. I love you guys so much. I hope you guys all have a great day. Fifteen world championships to four and all you guys that are going with this, ‘He’s more dominant,’ argument? The guy just recently started fighting elite-level competition. Could you imagine me against the No. 10 ranked guy?” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you think Jon Jones is right? Is calling Khabib Nurmagomedov the GOAT premature?