Dana White Blames Francis Ngannou Over Jon Jones Fight Falling Through

UFC President says that it is the fault of the former UFC heavyweight champion that we never say Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones. In a recent interview, White squarely points the finger at the Cameroonian athlete.

Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones

Let’s take a closer look at the timeline and clarify what Dana White said about Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones.

Jon Jones

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones has been a superstar in the UFC for more than a decade. The US-born star the record for the youngest champion in UFC history in 2011 and then defended his title against multiple former UFC champions. Legal issues, controversies, and performance-enhancing drugs have all been part of the Jones story in the UFC.

Francis Ngannou

Cameroon’s Francis Ngannou’s life story resonated with international audiences as an inspiration. He worked in mines as a child, was ready to die on his walk across Africa, was arrested, then homeless, and eventually became the UFC heavyweight champion.

Ngannou walked away from the UFC and joined the PFL. But having never lost the crown, Ngannou holds the lineal UFC heavyweight title which packs many more championships in MMA with it. He then booked blockbuster boxing matches against boxing champions and will compete in MMA later this year with the PFL, fighting in October.

He left the UFC over various issues citing treatment being top of the list. Now, he is free to box and fight in MMA. Plus, with the PFL, he is supporting children in Africa with his foundation and MMA organization.

Jones and Ngannou Timeline

Jon Jones fought in 2020 and vacated his light heavyweight title, but was inactive until 2023. Ngannou won the UFC heavyweight title in 2021, defended it in 2022, then left the UFC in 2022. ‘Bones’ Jones did not compete in heavyweight until 2023.

Francis Ngannou Opens Up About the Grief of Losing His Son Kobe pic.twitter.com/76bJgkTDPP — Timothy Wheaton MMA (@TimWheatonMMA) August 8, 2024

Dana White

Despite the timeline making it clear who was not willing to fight, Dana White is still blaming Francis Ngannou. In a recent interview, he said:

“I have zero animosity towards Francis. Francis was out of my world a long time ago. [Sean Shelby] and Mick [Maynard] are another story. It’s a long story. [Shelby] did everything he could in his power to make Jon Jones vs. Francis. The fight did not happen and let me tell you what, it wasn’t because of Jon Jones.” [Ht MMAFighting]

White adds:

“Jon is one of the challenging guys to deal with”

Path to Jones vs. Ngannou

As it currently stands, Jon Jones has not fought since early 2023 but is not willing to face anyone except Stipe Miocic. Miocic has been inactive since 2021 and has not had a victory since 2020. Tom Aspinall is holding and defending the UFC heavyweight interim title, but Jones refuses to fight him.

Francis Ngannou has been booked to fight the powerful striker, the towering, Renan Ferreira on October 19. Ferreira knocked out the Bellator champion in just a few seconds and is also a PFL heavyweight champion.

Francis Ngannou wants to still fight Jon Jones, the PFL leaders and CEOs have said they are willing to book the fight, and the coaching staff of Ngannou said they’re ready. The only party refusing is Dana White and Jon Jones.

BREAKING: Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira was just confirmed hours ago. It will be taking place on October 19 in the Professional Fighters League. This fight event will feature the inaugural PFL Superfight Belts @francis_ngannou #PFLMMA pic.twitter.com/1sNKCqY8cv — Timothy Wheaton MMA (@TimWheatonMMA) August 7, 2024

Ngannou said:

“I think the UFC have to figure it out and get to a point to figure out that some stuff can be done, maybe cross-promotion in order to give the fans what they want. To make this fight happen. As soon as they get that, as soon as they decide to give that to the fans, everything will be okay. All the parties are down for the fight except one.”

PFL leader Donn Davis said:

“The fight that I believe could happen is Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou. And I think that fight can happen in Saudi Arabia.”

In an interview, Donn Davis told me:

“Unlike the UFC, we would say yes to a fight, yes to an event, yes to [a] collaboration. Anything that is compelling. We’re not dogmatic about working with anybody on anything. But it’s gotta be a big idea. And then we’d say yes.”

Francis Ngannou is active in both boxing and MMA, facing challengers and world champions. His next match is on October 19 while Jones currently has nothing booked.