Dana White again claims Francis Ngannou rejected UFC fight with Jon Jones: ‘We tried everything in our power’

UFC CEO, Dana White has again echoed prior claims that former undisputed heavyweight champion and promotional alum, Francis Ngannou turned down the chance to fight current divison titleholder, Jon Jones during their time with the organization – despite their apparent best efforts.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight gold holder, made his second outing in professional boxing earlier this year in Saudi Arabia – suffering a stunning second round KO loss to former two-time world champion, Anthony Joshua.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez – USA TODAY Sports

Making a professional boxing debut last year in Riyadh, former UFC star, Ngannou forced former WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury the distance in his boxing debut, dropping a controversial split decision loss.

Mandatory Credit: Patrick T. Fallon – AFP

Departing the White-led organization in January of last year amid a contract dispute, Batié native, Ngannou has since signed to fight with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) – and has been tipped to make his debut in a clash against Brazilian contender, Renan Ferreira.

Dana White talks failed Francis Ngannou – Jon Jones fight

Sharing his latest thoughts on Ngannou’s failed fight with Rochester native, Jones – amid continued links to an eventual showdown, UFC boss, White claimed the Cameroon knockout star simply had no interest in fighting the former pound-for-pound number one.

“We [the UFC] did everything we in our power to try and make that Jon Jones fight [with Francis Ngannou],” Dana White said during an interview with Shannon Sharpe. “And it is what it is.”

“Not only is Jon Jones not afraid of Francis, Jon Jones is the baddest fighter to ever live, in any combat sport,” White continued. “If you look at – Jon Jones is undefeated in the UFC – he’s got one loss on his record. He lost to Steve Mazzagatti. Do you know who that is? He’s the worst referee to ever f*cking ref any fight. [Jones] never lost, and he went through murderer’s row.”

