Francis Ngannou’s coach to Dana White: ‘Set your ego aside’ to book Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

Eric Nicksick, the coach of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, believes a fight between ‘The Predator’ and Jon Jones is still possible, so long as Dana White can set his ego aside.

After years of trying to get a deal done with the Cameroonian, the UFC opted to part ways with Ngannou in early 2023 and seemingly forgo any possibility of booking a bout between him and Jones. However, Nicksick doesn’t necessarily see it that way.

“Money talks man, and no disrespect to Dana but he has a boss as well,” Nicksick told MMA Junkie. “If somebody tells [him], ‘Hey man, this is a lot of money. We’re taking this. Set your ego aside.’ I think Dana is in a position where he wants to make the best fights, and he’s not gonna let his ego, or past history, take advantage of that.”

Unfortunately, White doesn’t seem interested in trying to work with Ngannou’s new employer, the Professional Fighters League, to make it happen.

Francis Ngannou books PFL debut while ‘Bones’ gears up for a scrap with miocic at MSG

After testing out his skills in the sweet science against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, Ngannou will finally make his PFL debut on Saturday, October 19. ‘The Predator’ will meet 2023 PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira at the promotion’s first superfight series event on pay-per-view.

Ferreira earned the opportunity to face Ngannou after scoring a 21-second KO against Ryan Bader at the PFL vs. Bellator event in Riyadh earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones is preparing for his long-awaited return to the Octagon after taking the vacant UFC heavyweight title via a quickfire submission victory over Ciryl Gane in May 2023. Bones’ was originally scheduled to defend his belt against consensus heavyweight GOAT Stipe Miocic last November, but a torn pectoral took him out of the bout.

Jones vs. Miocic is expected to go down this November when the promotion makes its annual pit stop at MSG, though no official announcements have been made.