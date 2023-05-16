Following the announcement of his blockbuster singing with PFL (Professional Fighters League), former undisputed UFC heavyweight, Francis Ngannou has seen details of his contract with the promotion revealed – which will see opponents of his offered a minimum $2,000,000 purse from the organization.

Francis Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, saw his future in mixed martial arts cleared up overnight, with the PFL confirming the acquisition of the Cameroonian.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨

"The Predator" @francis_ngannou is PFL bound!



He’s set to fight in the PFL’s PPV Superfight division https://t.co/Jal3clCZhW pic.twitter.com/5RRaG7oFwr — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 16, 2023

Sidelined from active competition since January of last year, Ngannou is expected to make his return to mixed martial arts with the PFL for his promotional debut next year, after making his professional boxing debut later this year.

Set to receive equity and leadership roles within the company, Francis Ngannou, who has also been made chairman of the newly introduced PFL Africa – is set to serve as an advocate for fighters interests, and is expected to make his debut as part of the promotion’s super-fight pay-per-view format next year.

Francis Ngannou’s contract terms with the PFL have been revealed

Furthermore, off the back of Ngannou’s signature to the PFL, details of contract terms and agreements in place have been released and confirmed.

“The deal with the PFL has been agreed to verbally for you months.”

“He says that PFL Africa is the thing that gets him most pumped up and that the PFL’s values align with his in terms of building the sport in the region.”

“May have a “tune up fight|” in boxing in 2023 in hopes of facing Deontay Wilder in 2024 and has been in talks with The Money Team.”

“Will be keeping his eye on the PFL heavyweight tournament and the winner could be a candidate for his first fight.”

“The PFl has offered to pay Ngannou’s opponent a minimum (base) purse of $2 million. Ngannou did not want to face an opponent that was not paid what they deserve. He wants to see fighters be rewarded. He wants the best possible opponent.”

“Ngannou says he’s still down to fight Jon Jones if that could get worked out.”

“If it was up to him, his next opponent would be Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder.” (H/T DAZN MMA & Transcribed by Aaron Bronsteter)