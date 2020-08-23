September is beginning to heat up for the UFC – with a slew of high-profile main events officially confirmed by the promotion for the upcoming month. The organization are set to host three ‘Fight Night’ events – prior to a UFC 246 pay-per-view, which features an undisputed middleweight title clash between undefeated forces, Israel Adesanya, and Paulo Costa. Also recently announced for that card, Dominick Reyes meets with Jan Błachowicz – with vacant light heavyweight gold up for grabs.

Decorated Dutch kickboxing ace, Alistair Overeem returns in another headlining slot, as he pairs with rising Brazilian finisher, Augusto Sakai at a September 5th. UFC Fight Night Vegas 9 event.



Overeem last featured in a UFC Fight Night Jacksonville showcase in May – scoring a second-frame head kick and ultimate ground barrage stoppage of the returning, Walt Harris. Paraná native, Sakai has won four-straight in the UFC – most recently taking a dubious unanimous decision win over Blagoy Ivanov at UFC Fight Night Vegas in June – despite an obvious fence grab to avoid a takedown late on.



In an all-Brazilian affair on September 12th. – perennial 205-pound contenders, Thiago ‘Marreta’ Santos, and Glover Teixeira vie to punch their respective tickets for their second challenge at light heavyweight gold.

Devastating striker, Santos last featured at UFC 239 last July – dropping a razor-thin split decision loss to recent undisputed titleholder, Jon Jones. The former middleweight contender suffered a torn LCL, PCL, and MCL, meniscus and fractured tibia in his left leg, as well as a partially torn ACL in his right leg.

Upsetting the odds majorly – longtime division mainstay, Teixeira took a stunning final-frame knockout over fellow one-time title chaser, Anthony Smith at UFC Fight Night Jacksonville, after a one-sided drubbing. The victory marked four on the trot for the Minas Gerais veteran striker.



Finally, in the concluding ‘Fight Night’ event of the month – former titleholders meet in a welterweight grudge match. Making his second appearance of the year, attempting to prevent a three-fight skid, Tyron Woodley returns. Standing opposite the St. Louis native – former American Top Team teammate, Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington.

Failing to ever get started opposite Kamaru Usman in his final attempted title defence last March at UFC 235, Woodley lost his 170-pound throne. Headlining a UFC Vegas showing in June – Woodley also dropped a one-sided unanimous judging defeat to incoming title challenger, Gilbert ‘Durinho’ Burns.



In his first outing since his final-round knockout loss to the above noted, Usman – Covington will also make the walk for the first time since his high-profile split from Coconut Creek, Florida facility, American Top Team. Covington claimed the interim championship back in June 2018 opposite former lightweight best, Rafael dos Anjos – and on September 19th. – finally, get’s his grudge match with Woodley.

TOP 5 MATCHUP.



👑 The throne is empty. Who takes a step towards it? #UFCVegas10 pic.twitter.com/brz6tPce9k — UFC (@ufc) August 23, 2020