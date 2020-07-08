Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira To Headline on September 12

Spread the word!













Thiago Santos will make his return to the octagon against Glover Teixeira on September 12 in a battle between two of the very best in the light-heavyweight division. Brett Okamoto of ESPN broke news of the Santos vs. Teixeira matchup last night, he wrote on social media.

“Breaking: UFC in the process of finalizing Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos to headline event on Sept. 12, per sources.”

The winner will likely become next in line for a shot at 205lb champion Jon Jones should he choose to continue fighting in the UFC. Jones has previously said he wishes to relinquish his title and sit out until the promotion pays him fairly. If his title does become vacant it seems likely the UFC will make a fight between Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz for the belt. The winner of that fight will then have to face off against either Santos or Teixeira in their first defence.

Santos is returning to the cage for the first time since dropping a split decision against Jones in June 2019. The Brazilian tore multiple ligaments in his left knee in the bout and has only just got back to full fitness. Santos is currently ranked #2 at light-heavyweight and holds several high-profile wins over the likes of Jan Blachowicz, Jimi Manuwa, Anthony Smith, and Jack Hermansson.

Teixeira has been super active lately, he currently rides a four-fight win streak. The 40-year-old Brazilian picked up a huge win against Anthony Smith at UFC Jacksonville earlier this year. Teixeira put a brutal beating on Smith in a fight he was an underdog heading into. He now sits at #5 in the division and on the cusp of another light-heavyweight title shot if he can get by Santos.

