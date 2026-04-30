UFC 328 Odds: Bettors Leery of Sean Strickland Against Khamzat Chimaev

As UFC 328 approaches on May 9, all eyes turn to the middleweight title showdown between champion Sean Strickland and undefeated challenger Khamzat Chimaev, a matchup pitting boxing against smothering wrestling in what could define the division for years.

UFC 328 Odds: Khamzat Chimaev vs Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland enters UFC 328 as a live underdog against Khamzat Chimaev in the middleweight title clash. In Hungary casino online prediction market odds list Strickland at 19.5% implied probability to win compared to Chimaev’s dominant 80.5% favoritism, with steady action from sharp players across online casino platforms.

Those odds for UFC 328 show a slight uptick for Strickland over the past day, climbing by 0.01 percentage points amid steady trading volume exceeding $65,000, signaling bettors see some value in his gritty style despite Chimaev‘s early dominance in the markets since they opened around April 18.

The line opened tighter but shifted hard toward Chimaev as his wrestling hype built, peaking near 85-90% favoritism mid-week before easing back with reports of Strickland’s sharp training camp focus on takedown defense.

Bettors who got in early on Strickland at 15% now hold a favorable position, as his implied odds improved without major injury news altering the landscape.

Strickland wins by grinding out a decision, stuffing Chimaev’s initial takedowns and piling up volume strikes from range in a phone booth fight. His elite jab and footwork frustrated pressure fighters before, and at plus-money implied odds around +413, a clean five-round boxing match plays to his wheelhouse against a wrestler who potentially fades late.

Avoid the early blitz, survive to championship rounds, and Strickland cashes as the value play for patient bettors eyeing an upset.

Strickland’s climbing odds offer sharp bettors a chance to capitalize on his proven durability, but Chimaev’s path to gold remains the safer play unless the American turns the fight into a striking clinic from start to finish.