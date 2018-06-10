Colby Covington vs. Rafael Dos Anjos Full Fight Video Highlights

Perhaps no mixed martial arts (MMA) bout of 2018 brought the bad blood of the main event at last night’s (Sat., June 9, 2018) UFC 225 from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, where Brazilian countryman `Rafael dos Anjos met trash-talking villain Colby Covington for the interim UFC welterweight gold.

The fight came with the pre-installed beef of Covington’s outright disrespect of the Brazilian people following his decision win over fellow Brazilian hero Demian Maia in Sao Paulo last October, a win he parlayed into the current role of MMA’s most hated man.

It worked in that regard, getting him a fight with the surging dos Anjos, who brought an impressive three-fight win streak at welterweight after ditching a draining weight cut to lightweight where he was the champion.

However, that streak was halted by Covington’s relentless forward pressure, where he got in dos Anjos’ face with nonstop takedown attempts and clinch work from the opening bell and didn’t stop until five round had ended. Dos Anjos had his moments, but overall, Covington showed he could back up his talk with by far his biggest win.

He’ll now move on to an electric match-up with Tyron Woodley for the unified title. For now, watch the highlights of Covington’s smothering win here: