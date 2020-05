Spread the word!













Glover Teixeira is still going strong at 40.

The Brazilian is now on a four-fight winning streak following his dominant fifth-round TKO victory over Anthony Smith in the UFC Jacksonville headliner on Saturday night.

Smith took plenty of damage as he was mounted and beat up by Teixeira over multiple rounds, just doing barely enough to survive. In the end, it was too much to handle as Teixeira earned the stoppage win.

You can watch the highlights below:

Glover Teixeira wins by TKO +700 over Anthony Smith



pic.twitter.com/04nIcObJNX — Barstool Bets (@barstoolbets) May 14, 2020

What did you think of Teixeira’s victory?