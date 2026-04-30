UFC Perth: Bettors Split on Della Maddalena vs Prates

UFC fans gear up for a welterweight brawl on May 2 when Jack Della Maddalena squares off against the dangerous Carlos Prates, a matchup with technical boxing with explosive knockout threats that promises fireworks inside the Octagon.

UFC Odds Della Maddalena vs Prates

Jack Della Maddalena enters his welterweight clash with Carlos Prates as the slight underdog at some sites, with current odds listing Prates at 52.5% implied probability and Della Maddalena at 47.5% following a negligible 0.04% shift in recent trading.

Bookmakers and bettors who use the sports betting academy list Della Maddalena as a slim favorite at -115 to -120 across major lines, with Prates at +100 to -105, tightening from opening -125 for the Aussie as public money flows to the Brazilian’s power. These imply about a 53-55% win chance for Della Maddalena, down slightly from earlier projections amid Prates’ finishing volume drawing sharp action.

Over the past weeks ahwsd of UFC Perth, those lines opened tighter for Della Maddalena before Prates drew steady support from bettors eyeing his knockout power, eight of his last ten wins came inside the distance, often via brutal leg kicks and crisp boxing that slow opponents.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 16: UFC Welterweight World Champion Jack Della Maddalena poses during a NSW Blues State Of Origin Training Session at HBF Park on June 16, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Victory catapults the winner into the top three, likely earning a title eliminator against Ian Garry or Michael Morales by late 2026. Della Maddalena could leapfrog to No. 1 and challenge champion Islam Makhachev in a rematch grip if he dominates, while Prates breaking into elite company.

Image: @UFC_AUSNZ/X

A loss stalls momentum hard: Della Maddalena drops toward mid-pack against gatekeepers like Joaquin Buckley, risking his contender status at age 29, while Prates tumbles to No. 7-9, facing recovery fights versus Colby Covington or Gilbert Burns to rebuild knockout cred. Both stay employable in a deep division, but the setback delays title contention by at least a year.

Prates holds the clearer path to victory by capitalizing on that edge: he circles Della Maddalena, chops the lead leg to compromise his base, and lands a head kick or counter right when the he presses forward recklessly.

Jack Della Maddalena, ranked No. 1 contender, earned his spot through a six-fight UFC win streak snapped by a chanpionship loss. Carlos Prates is ranked No. 5 after back-to-back knockouts that vaulted him from unranked striker to title radar.

UFC Perth organizers slotted them as the main event to capitalize on Della Maddalena’s Australian draw and Prates’ hype as a Muay Thai sniper.