UFC 239 Results: Jon Jones Survives Scary Thiago Santos Blitzes For Split Decision Win

Spread the word!













In our UFC 239 main event of the evening, Jon Jones defends his light heavyweight championship against Thiago Santos.

Round 1:

Both men exchange leg kicks and Santos is able to take Jones’ lead leg out from under him momentarily. Santos just ducks under a spinning elbow from Jones. More leg kicks from Santos, who then knocks Jones’ mouthpiece out. The ref temporarily stops the action to give Jones his mouthpiece back, and we’re back to action.

Santos connects with a big shot to Jones’ chin again, but Jones takes it well. The Brazilian is really threatening with big shots in the pocket, but Jones takes the ones that land well. A very tentative and tactical round from the champion. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Santos looks like he hurt himself with a leg kick, and is now going for broke. He may have recovered, but he’s still moving pretty lightly on his feet. Now Jones begins to test Santos’ leg. Both men are fighting very tentatively now. Santos is waiting to counter with a big bomb, and Jones is waiting to counter Santos, making for a pretty stale round.

Santos connects with a hard body kick. Jones responds with one of his own that temporarily drops Santos, but Santos’ leg may have simply gave out on him. A front kick to the face barely misses for Jones, and Santos is unable to counter, but gets a shot to the body. A big head kick lands for Santos. The round comes to an end.

Round 3:

A head kick from Santos just grazes Jones’ skull. A big leg kick lands for Jones, but Santos responds with one of his own. A body kick lands for Santos. A nice flurry of punches land for Santos, but Jones seems unfazed. Jones sits down Santos with a strike, and now Jones is on the attack. A flying knee for Jones just lands but Jones falls down, but is right up to his feet.

Santos is still throwing kicks with his injured leg. Santos is cut just above his skull. A nice kick to the body barely lands for Santos. Jones connects on a head kick, followed up by a side kick to the thigh. Another head kick lands for Jones. Santos responds with yet another big leg kick. The round comes to an end.

Round 4:

Santos comes in with a blitz and isn’t able to land more than one or two punches with it. Spinning back kick to the body lands for Jones. A head kick just touches Jones’ chin but didn’t have much power on it. A leg kick for Santos lands, and he follows up with a left hook. A hard pair of leg attacks from Jones.

A sidekick to the thigh again from Jones. Another. A sidekick to the body lands for Jones. Santos hurts himself again while throwing a leg kick. The round comes to an end.

Round 5:

A nice body kick from Santos to open the round. Santos lands some bombs inside the pocket. Jones misses on a big wheel kick. A kick to the body lands for Jones. A big shot lands for Santos, and he’s putting together a powerful combination, but Jones just takes it. A big leg kick lands for Santos, but he’s wobbling after landing it. A big hook lands for Santos as he blitzes forward. Santos eats a jab. The fight comes to an end.

Official Result: Jon Jones def. Thiago Santos via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)