Alistair Overeem Comes From Behind To Finish Walt Harris – UFC Florida Highlights

Alistair Overeem celebrated his 40th birthday in style with a come-from-behind victory over Walt Harris in the UFC Florida headliner.
Overeem was dropped early on by Harris who unleashed an onslaught on the former title challenger. However, the crafty veteran survived and was able to capitalize on a slip by Harris who was dominated on the ground for the rest of the first round.
Overeem then caught Harris with a head kick followed by punches that dropped him en route to a second-round TKO victory.
What did you make of Overeem’s victory over Harris?