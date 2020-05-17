Alistair Overeem Comes From Behind To Finish Walt Harris – UFC Florida Highlights

Spread the word!













Alistair Overeem celebrated his 40th birthday in style with a come-from-behind victory over Walt Harris in the UFC Florida headliner.

Overeem was dropped early on by Harris who unleashed an onslaught on the former title challenger. However, the crafty veteran survived and was able to capitalize on a slip by Harris who was dominated on the ground for the rest of the first round.

Overeem then caught Harris with a head kick followed by punches that dropped him en route to a second-round TKO victory.

You can watch the highlights below:

Despite heavy punches from Harris in round 1, Overeem comes back with a vicious kick and TKO in round 2 #UFC 🇱🇺pic.twitter.com/wg8gMPt7Ik — Sideline Sports (@sportsideline) May 17, 2020

Alistair Overeem is an all time legend. MMA and kickboxing he’s brought it for for 20+ years. Tonight he came back after surviving viscous shots in rd.1. #UFC #UFCFightNight pic.twitter.com/lFBNCy0O0r — Joe Burke (@imJoeBurke) May 17, 2020

What did you make of Overeem’s victory over Harris?