Carlos Prates Crowns Islam Makhachev the GOAT, Targets Title Shot Next

Carlos Prates believes that if he gets past Jack Della Maddalena this weekend at UFC Perth, his next fight will definitely be a title shot.

Prates is currently riding a two-fight win streak and has knocked out both of his previous opponents. This weekend, he wants to finish another former champion and then fight the UFC welterweight kingpin next.

Islam Makhachev is expected to make the first defense of his 170-pound strap in August, and insider info from several sources confirms that he will take on Ian Machado Garry.

After Prates’ next assignment, if he gets his hand raised, he would love to take on the winner of the Makhachev vs. Garry bout. Prates is rooting for the Irishman to win. “The Nightmare” and “The Future” have history. Last year, Garry, on short notice, fought a well-calculated bout and handed Prates his first loss in UFC.

Now Prates wants to run it back with Garry, and this time he wants the bout to take place in Brazil, which both fighters have mutually agreed on.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 26: (L-R) Ian Machado Garry of Ireland punches Carlos Prates of Brazil in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at T-Mobile Center on April 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Carlos Prates lauds Islam Makhachev, eyes title shot later this year after “JDM” bout

On UFC Perth Media Day, “The Nightmare” said:

“I think Islam and Ian are going to fight in August, and I’ll get the winner. Islam is the GOAT right now. He is a two-division [UFC] champ. He has really good wrestling, so it’s hard to fight him.”

Check out Carlos Prates’ comments below:

🇧🇷 Carlos Prates shows respect to Islam Makhachev, calling him the GOAT 🐐, and wants to fight for the title next after the JDM fight.



"I think Islam is going to fight in August, and I’ll get the winner.



Islam is the GOAT right now, you know—a true champion in his weight… pic.twitter.com/7G5OudfZ4f — MMA Pros Pick (@MMA_PROS_PICK_) April 29, 2026

In another interview with MMA Junkie, doubling down on the same, Prates added:

“I will be the next after August. Islam gonna fight Ian [at UFC 330] and then after that, I’m gonna get the winner.”

Check out Carlos Prates’ comments below: