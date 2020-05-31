Gilbert Burns Completely Outclasses Tyron Woodley – UFC Vegas Highlights

Spread the word!













Gilbert Burns has truly announced himself in the welterweight division.

“Durinho” earned the biggest win of his career when he completely dominated former champion Tyron Woodley over five rounds in the UFC Vegas headliner on Saturday night.

Burns dropped Woodley multiple times as he outclassed him on the feet as well as on the ground throughout the 25-minute encounter. By the end of the contest, all three judges gave the Brazilian a lopsided decision win.

You can watch the highlights below:

What did you think of the fight?