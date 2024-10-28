Me vs. Conor McGregor: The Biggest Fight in the World – Paddy Pimblett’s Bold Challenge

The English-born Paddy Pimblett is looking to have a showdown against MMA megastar Conor McGregor. Paddy ‘The Baddy’ is a currently top fifteen ranked lightweight while ‘The Notorious’ is a former two-division UFC champion but has been inactive for the past few years.

Paddy Pimblett vs. Conor McGregor

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor is one of the most popular figures in UFC history. With stunning knockouts, he captured the featherweight and lightweight titles then had a blockbuster boxing match against all-time great Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018, Ireland’s Conor McGregor has put together a 1-2 record in MMA overall. His most recent matches were back-to-back TKO losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021. ‘The Notorious’ has kept busy with acting, BKFC, court cases, and other distractions.

Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett was a champion in Cage Warriors before transitioning to the UFC. He has become a popular figure largely due to his demeanor. Currently, he is unbeaten in the UFC with six bouts. Most recently, he submitted King Green in the first round to earn a top 15 ranking.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JULY 28: Paddy Pimblett of England celebrates his victory against King Green of the U.S. in a lightweight bout during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Live on July 28, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

In a recent interview, Paddy Pimblett believes that a matchup against Conor McGregor would be the biggest fight in history. He explained: