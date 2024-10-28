Me vs. Conor McGregor: The Biggest Fight in the World – Paddy Pimblett’s Bold Challenge

ByTimothy Wheaton
Paddy Pimblett vs Conor McGregor

The English-born Paddy Pimblett is looking to have a showdown against MMA megastar Conor McGregor. Paddy ‘The Baddy’ is a currently top fifteen ranked lightweight while ‘The Notorious’ is a former two-division UFC champion but has been inactive for the past few years.

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor is one of the most popular figures in UFC history. With stunning knockouts, he captured the featherweight and lightweight titles then had a blockbuster boxing match against all-time great Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018, Ireland’s Conor McGregor has put together a 1-2 record in MMA overall. His most recent matches were back-to-back TKO losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021. ‘The Notorious’ has kept busy with acting, BKFC, court cases, and other distractions.

Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett was a champion in Cage Warriors before transitioning to the UFC. He has become a popular figure largely due to his demeanor. Currently, he is unbeaten in the UFC with six bouts. Most recently, he submitted King Green in the first round to earn a top 15 ranking.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JULY 28: Paddy Pimblett of England celebrates his victory against King Green of the U.S. in a lightweight bout during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Live on July 28, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

In a recent interview, Paddy Pimblett believes that a matchup against Conor McGregor would be the biggest fight in history. He explained:

“It would be around the world. It would be unbelievable. It got mentioned to me like eight years ago or something when I won the Cage Warriors featherweight belt. Anyone that would say no to fighting McGregor is just an idiot because you’re never getting a payday like it.

“I’d fight McGregor tomorrow, obviously for the city it would be unbelievable. Me, the biggest star in Liverpool MMA fighting the biggest star in the world when it comes to MMA. I’d take that fight in a heartbeat, I’d love that fight. McGregor is a legend. What he’s done in the sport, it’s unprecedented, especially in the short space of time he did it in. But I back myself against anyone.

“I hope so. I hope I can convince him to go outdoors at Anfield. He needs to come to a footy match to see what the atmosphere is like because I think he thinks it takes away from the atmosphere [going outdoors] But at Anfield it doesn’t, mate, when you’ve got 60,000 scousers in there, it won’t.”

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

