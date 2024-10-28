Me vs. Conor McGregor: The Biggest Fight in the World – Paddy Pimblett’s Bold Challenge
The English-born Paddy Pimblett is looking to have a showdown against MMA megastar Conor McGregor. Paddy ‘The Baddy’ is a currently top fifteen ranked lightweight while ‘The Notorious’ is a former two-division UFC champion but has been inactive for the past few years.
Paddy Pimblett vs. Conor McGregor
‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor is one of the most popular figures in UFC history. With stunning knockouts, he captured the featherweight and lightweight titles then had a blockbuster boxing match against all-time great Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018, Ireland’s Conor McGregor has put together a 1-2 record in MMA overall. His most recent matches were back-to-back TKO losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021. ‘The Notorious’ has kept busy with acting, BKFC, court cases, and other distractions.
Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett was a champion in Cage Warriors before transitioning to the UFC. He has become a popular figure largely due to his demeanor. Currently, he is unbeaten in the UFC with six bouts. Most recently, he submitted King Green in the first round to earn a top 15 ranking.
In a recent interview, Paddy Pimblett believes that a matchup against Conor McGregor would be the biggest fight in history. He explained:
“It would be around the world. It would be unbelievable. It got mentioned to me like eight years ago or something when I won the Cage Warriors featherweight belt. Anyone that would say no to fighting McGregor is just an idiot because you’re never getting a payday like it.
“I’d fight McGregor tomorrow, obviously for the city it would be unbelievable. Me, the biggest star in Liverpool MMA fighting the biggest star in the world when it comes to MMA. I’d take that fight in a heartbeat, I’d love that fight. McGregor is a legend. What he’s done in the sport, it’s unprecedented, especially in the short space of time he did it in. But I back myself against anyone.
“I hope so. I hope I can convince him to go outdoors at Anfield. He needs to come to a footy match to see what the atmosphere is like because I think he thinks it takes away from the atmosphere [going outdoors] But at Anfield it doesn’t, mate, when you’ve got 60,000 scousers in there, it won’t.”