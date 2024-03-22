Conor McGregor accused of ‘Tweaking’ during interview with Road House co-Star Jake Gyllenhaal

Fight fans were left concerned after Irish megastar Conor McGregor appeared to be involuntarily spasming during an interview to promote Road House.

On March 21, McGregor made his feature film debut in a remake of the 1989 action classic. Originally starring Patrick Swayze, this updated version features Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role as Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys.

Thus far, the film itself has received mostly favorable reviews with a solid 68% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 60% score from moviegoers. Many praised the entertaining fight sequences and overall comedic tone, particularly in the case of McGregor’s humorous yet badass antagonist, Knox.

As part of the promotion, the Irishman was interviewed by Sports Illustrated alongside his co-star. Certainly nothing out of the ordinary, but fans who caught the segment were quick to notice that McGregor appeared to be “tweaking” throughout.

Conor McGregor is literally involuntarily spasming from drugs in his latest interview with Sports Illustrated pic.twitter.com/YvAYbyMrzP — Casual MMA (@CasualMMAinc) March 22, 2024

Fans React to Conor McGregor’s ‘Tweaking’

Reacting to the above clip, fans offered a variety of responses on social media, many of them showing genuine concern for the former two-division UFC champion who is slated to make his return to the Octagon later this year.