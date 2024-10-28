Frustrated Conor McGregor Blasts Ex-Teammate Artem Lobov After $500K Betting Loss

Conor McGregor was fuming Saturday night after losing big on some bets he placed on UFC 308. He even posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) and called his ex-teammate Artem Lobov a retard!

Sports betting has always been a very fickle endeavor, and MMA betting is even more unpredictable due to the sport’s wild nature. McGregor has been developing his “Drake” persona and throwing down big stacks on bad bets, and as expected, it’s not going very well.

In his latest exploit, he threw down a crackhead’s dream of a parlay and bet that Robert Whittaker and Max Holloway would win via knockout. It did not hit…

Conor McGregor loses $500k on a wild parlay, calls his ex-Teammate a retard

In a now-deleted tweet, McGregor flashed the ticket for his bet on X and marveled that $500k could be turned into over $17 million!

Of course, the odds of this bet are in the territory where the bet itself is considered a “lotto”. This means it’s so unlikely that the bet hits (according to the odds) that you might as well spend $500k on lottery tickets instead. The bet flopped big time, and not even a single leg of the parlay hit.

Conor McGregor was enraged, and for some reason, this led to him hopping back on X and spewing hatred at his old ex-teammate, labeling the man a retard.

The hatred towards Lobov possibly stems from a lawsuit that the Russian launched against McGregor some time ago. Still, it is unclear why losing the bet made Conor McGregor lash out at his former training partner. Maybe the two made amends, and Lobov suggested the bet to McGregor? Or, McGregor might have just been in a foul mood after losing $500k, and in an alcohol and drug-induced rage, could’ve been lashing out at anyone and anybody that came to mind.

What do you think about that wild parlay McGregor threw away $500k on?