Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman during an NBA Finals game earlier this month – with an alleged incident taking place on June 9. at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida during game 4 of the series.

McGregor, 34, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, has denied allegations brought against him, as per an initial report from TMZ.

During an alleged incident, which the Dubliner has since denied, Conor McGregor is alleged to have attempted to force oral sex and sodomize a woman he had met at the Kaseya Center arena, with allegations claiming the woman was instructed by McGregor’s secruity team and entourage that he was waiting for her in an arena’s bathroom.

A further report from DailyMail.com, as per the woman’s attorney, details how she reported the alleged incident to law enforcement on Sunday, but was subsequently turned away and advised to seek legal help and advice. The woman’s attorney also confirmed to the publication how she had provided clothing from the alleged incident to police, which is also alleged to have McGregor’s DNA present on it.

Conor McGregor has denied allegations brought against him in relation to the incident

A spokesperson for McGregor, who turns 35 years old next month, denied allegations on his behalf brought against him, after letters were issued to the former, as well as the NBA, and Miami Heat.

“The allegations are false,” A statement provided to TMZ read. “Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated.”

Allegations against Conor McGregor come less than 24 hours after the Crumlin mixed martial artist confirmed how he and his fiancée, Dee Devlin, were expecting the birth of their fourth child later this year.

McGregor featured at a half-time performance at the Kaseya Center during game 4 of the NBA Finals, where he was involved in a pre-planned altercation with the Miami Heat mascot, punching him, with the mascot later requiring medical attention, resulting in a trip to the emergency room as per multiple reports.