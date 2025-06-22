Francis Ngannou reminds fans of his status as UFC champion: ‘I don’t remember losing it’

Amid links to a potential return to the Octagon, former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has issued a reminder to fans claiming he shouldn’t be considered the promotion’s lineal titleholder — despite never losing the crown durnig his tenure.

Ngannou, who was stripped of his heavyweight belt at the beginning of 2023, completed his contractual obligations with the Dana White-led promotion at the beginning of that same year, before ending his stay with the organization.

And since then, the Batie native has fought twice in professional boxing, taking on former British world championship holders, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

At the end of last year, Ngannou made his anticipated debut with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) — landing a dominant opening round ground strikes knockout win over Renan Ferreira.

But linked with a stunning return to the UFC in recent weeks, any chance of a comeback bout for Francis Ngannou in the Octagon was ruled out by historic rival, White, who claimed he was “not a fan” of the heavyweight knockout star.

“One thing I’ve learned over the years about Francis (Ngannou), Francis doesn’t always mean what he says publicly,” Dana White told assembled media following UFC Baku.

“What he says behind the scenes are different than what he says publicly I’m not a big fan. I would be shocked if Francis ever came back here on lots of different levels. I’m not a fan. And he doesn’t always mean what he says publicly.”

Francis Ngannou maintains he should be considered lineal heavyweight champion

Himself reacting to the stunning news of long-time rival, Jon Jones’ imminent retirement from combat sports, Ngannou issued a rather stark and viable reminder to fans on social media — maintaining he had never lost his championship in the UFC, and in fact, still retained the belt he unified against Ciryl Gane.

“I don’t remember losing it [the heavyweight title], mate,” Francis Ngannou posted on his official X account. “It’s still in my closet.”