Conor McGregor Warns Regis Prograis on Brutal BKFC Transition After Jack Catterall Loss: “It is bare knuckle fighting”

Conor McGregor wonders if boxing star Regis Prograis is biting off more than he can chew with his desire to enter the bare-knuckle world.

Prograis lost to Jack Catterall by unanimous decision for the vacant WBO international light welterweight title this weekend in Manchester. After losing back-to-back boxing fights, Prograis hinted at retiring from professional boxing to pursue other ventures.

After the loss, Prograis hinted at a move to bare-knuckle boxing, as he did in the lead-up to the Catterall fight. McGregor, one of the part owners of Bare Knuckle FC, didn’t take long to weigh in on Prograis’s remarks.

Conor McGregor ‘Welcomes’ Regis Prograis to fight bare-knuckle

In a since-deleted tweet, McGregor responded to Prograis’s post-fight declaration.

”2 time boxing world champion [Regis Prograis] looking to take off the gloves for [BKFC’s] 5 fast paced, 2 minute rounds. Yes the surface damage is a lot more gruesome but with intimate skills in the boxing realm could he successfully make the switch? We already have one two-time boxing world champion who has, and he is now World Champion Bare Knuckle Welterweight champion! We would welcome! It’s not bare knuckle boxing however, make sure and take note of this…

“It is bare knuckle fighting,” McGregor continued. There is no red and blue corner, you start centered in the ring behind a line directly in front of your opponent, and elements of clinch fighting are allowed. You can cup the back of opponents head and throw with the free hand fully legal. An amazing game! Most entertaining bang for buck show on the market today and it is not even close. A lot of the straight bare knuckle fighters feel disgruntled at thinking others can come into their sole sport and seek to take from their work. They fight ferociously to defend. It’s exciting times all round at [BKFC].” (h/t SportsKeeda)

McGregor is targeting an MMA return in 2025 after a lengthy absence from the Octagon. He hasn’t fought since a doctor’s stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor was supposed to headline UFC 303 earlier this year before withdrawing due to a toe injury. In addition to his MMA ambitions, McGregor teased an eventual appearance in the BKFC ring.

Prograis would be another welcomed star to the BKFC world, although he’ll need to brush up on clinch work before making the move. Regardless, it seems McGregor is on board to giving Prograis a shot.