Conor McGregor Appears In Court For Assault Case

Conor McGregor appeared in court on Friday for an incident inside an Irish pub where he punched a middle-aged man.

The incident happened back in April and was caught on camera, where McGregor then took to ESPN and apologized for his actions.

“I was in the wrong,” McGregor said. “That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did. … I tried to make amends and I made amends back then. But it doesn’t matter. I was in the wrong. I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility.

“I owe it to the people that have been supporting me. I owe it to my mother, my father, my family. I owe it to the people who trained me in martial arts. That’s not who I am. That’s not the reason why I got into martial arts or studying combat sports. The reason I got into it was to defend against that type of scenario.”

Conor McGregor was at the back of the courtroom while his solicitor, Michael Staines, asked for the case to be adjourned until November 1. The judge agreed and asked the Irishman to be back in court in three weeks’ time, when he would either enter a plea or seek a date for the case to be heard. It appears very likely McGregor will not be able to fight until this incident is solved.

