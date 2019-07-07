Watch: Israel Adesanya Has Insane Reaction To Jorge Masvidal Knocking Out Ben Askren

Spread the word!













Everyone had a crazy reaction to Jorge Masvidal’s record-breaking knockout win over Ben Askren at UFC 239 last night (Sat. July 6, 2019).

The pair met on the main card of the UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV), with Askren rushing right at “Gamebred” looking for the takedown. Instead, Masvidal connected right on Askren’s chin with a flying knee, immediately rendering him unconscious. Masvidal was able to beat the referee to Askren and get a few extra shots in before the fight was broken up.

During the knockout, interim UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was being interviewed. His live reaction was caught on film, and embodies exactly what we were all feeling when Masvidal pulled off the fastest knockout in UFC history to hand “Funky” his first career loss.

Check out how Adesanya reacted to “Ghetto Jesus'” big finish here:

While Askren recovers from the defeat, Adesanya has his own fight to worry about. “Stylebender” will unify his 185-pound title with Robert Whittaker at the UFC 243 PPV. No location for the show has been confirmed as of this writing, but it’s expected to take place in both men’s native Australia, which would be the biggest fight in the country’s history.

What do you think about Adesanya’s reaction to Askren getting knocked out by Masvidal in five seconds?