Next up on the UFC 239 main card is the highly-anticipated welterweight clash between Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren.

Round 1:

Masvidal comes in with a flying knee that connects on Askren right away. Askren is out COLD and some follow-up shots from Masvidal end it. Amazing. Amazing.

Official Result: Jorge Masvidal def. Ben Askren via R1 KO (flying knee and punches, 0:05)