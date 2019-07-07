Ben Askren Reacts To Record-Breaking UFC 239 Knockout Loss

Spread the word!













Last night (Sat. July 6, 2019) Jorge Masvidal pulled off a record-breaking knockout at the UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Masvidal hit Ben Askren with a nasty flying knee as soon as the fight started. “Funky” was going straight into a takedown attempt, resulting in the knee landing flush on his skull, knocking him out instantly and sending the mixed martial arts (MMA) community into a frenzy.

“Gamebred” picked up a bit of criticism for his post-knockout punches on Askren, and his post-fight celebration, but he’ll take home the fastest UFC knockout in history nonetheless. Askren was out cold for several minutes before coming to, and was understandably confused by everything that was going on.

He didn’t get a chance to speak to Joe Rogan or the media after the fight, but offered a brief statement on Twitter hours after the event concluded. Here’s what he had to say:

“Well that sucked”

UFC President Dana White noted after the event in the UFC 239 post-fight press conference that Askren was transported to the hospital. All of his tests came back negative, and the former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion should be fine. However, it will be interesting to see where Askren goes from here, taking the first defeat of his MMA career in record-breaking fashion.

What did you think about Askren’s record-breaking knockout loss to Masvidal?