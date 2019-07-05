Breaking: Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesaya Made Official For UFC 243

Spread the word!













Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya has been made official for UFC 243 on October 5.

The middleweight title unification clash was always going to happen after Adesanya won the interim title at UFC 236 — the question was when it would be made official. On Friday, it was finally confirmed by the promotion.

Another question was where the event would take place. Initially, it was reported that Sydney would play host to the event. Later, reports came out that it would be moved to Las Vegas due to a clash with the NRL Grand Final which was taking place the same day.

However, UFC president Dana White later confirmed the huge Australasian clash would still take place in Australia. Though no details about the venue are released as of now, the event is now expected to take place in Melbourne’s 55,000-seater Marvel Stadium.

Expect more fight announcements and details in the coming weeks.

Do you think this could be one of the biggest events of the year?